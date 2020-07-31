Pundit advises Jack Grealish to join Arsenal instead of Man Utd

Former Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchinson has advised Jack Grealish to choose a move to Arsenal over a move to Manchester United.

Grealish is a cult hero at Aston Villa after helping them get promoted back to the Premier League.

They struggled this season and he was one of the players whose performance helped them secure their top-flight status.

In his last interview, he claimed that he didn’t know if he will remain an Aston Villa player next season.

With several teams looking to sign him, Aston Villa has reportedly set an asking price of £75 million per the Metro for any team interested in signing him.

Arsenal and Manchester United are two top sides looking to bring him to their team, and Hutchinson believes that he will have a better chance of playing if he joined Arsenal instead of Manchester United.

He claimed that the Red Devils have more than enough quality in midfield at the moment with the likes of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes.

‘I think it’s all about timing,’ Hutchison told ESPN FC via Metro.

‘The form of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba has probably swayed Ole to stick with those two, if Paul Pogba hangs around, so timing is probably not on Jack’s side to go somewhere like Man United.

‘I think he’d be a good signing for them, obviously, Liverpool as well.

‘I think Arsenal at this present time would be a very good move for him.

‘Having said that, it just depends on who else arsenal bring in. Because if they expect to bring in Jack Grealish for between £40-45m and expect Arsenal to get to the top four, it ain’t gonna happen.

‘So, if Jack Grealish is a stepping stone in terms of they’re going to then attract better players in different positions I.e. centre-halves, then they have got a chance. ‘I think for Jack it will be a pretty good move because they’re a footballing side.’