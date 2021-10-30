Pundit aims a dig at Arsenal with “second biggest club in London” claim

Gabby Agbonlahor appears to aim a dig at Arsenal by claiming West Ham is the second biggest club in London after Chelsea.

The Hammers are doing great under David Moyes and they finished above Tottenham and Arsenal last season.

They have continued making progress in this campaign while the other big London clubs, apart from Chelsea struggle.

The former Aston Villa man told TalkSport: “They’ve got a great squad of players, great manager at the moment.

“You’re looking at a team who’s going to keep getting into European places.

“And apart from Chelsea, for me, they’re the biggest club in London.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

A popular saying goes “form is temporary, but class is permanent” and it gives a good explanation of the current situation.

Arsenal has suffered from poor form in recent seasons and that has made them a target of pundits like Agbonlahor.

However, even Chelsea is not as big as the Gunners in London in terms of class, history, fanbase etc. They are just enjoying better form which is because they have an owner willing to spend money on players.

Mikel Arteta is rebuilding the Arsenal team and everyone can see that he knows what he is doing.

Within the next few seasons, we will be back inside the top four and perhaps even start challenging for the Premier League title again.

