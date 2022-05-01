Graeme Souness has claimed that Eddie Nketiah was the best player on the field today as Arsenal beat West Ham 2-1, admitting he was ‘amazed’ that we are allowing his contract to run out.
The Gunners are thoroughly expected to be without a senior striker when the season ends, with both Alexandre Lacazette and Nketiah into the final months of their deals, and the latter has really impressed in recent weeks after being thrust into the role.
Laca had to suffer with Coronavirus in recent weeks to give the young striker his chance to stake a claim for more regular playing time, and it is amazing that he has gone for so long with such little playing time, and the manager is the only one to blame for that.
Graeme Souness was full of praise for him after his performance today however, and went as far as to say he was ‘amazed’ that he is being allowed to run his contract down.
‘Arsenal deserved to win the game, Arsenal were a good team today,’ Souness said on Sky Sports (via the Metro).
‘I thought the second half they found another yard, ok it was two defenders who got them the goals, but I still think they deserved to win the game.
‘Nketiah, I thought was the best player on the pitch today.
‘He was always threatening, he had a couple of shots where he came in on his right foot and made the goalkeeper work.
‘You always want him to run forward, stretch the defender. His contract is about to run out and I’m amazed at that, I really am.
‘He will not be short of teams wanting him. I really like him, I thought he was fabulous.’
I’ve been one to praise Nketiah a number of times in the last 12 months, and have been a little miffed at the fact he has had such little opportunity, either coming on too late to properly get into matches or not at all, and I for one am certainly not surprised at his performance today.
It’s actually a shame that he was alone a lot of the time, and deserved a goal for his efforts, but I’m sure he will enjoy a fine career wherever he ends up this summer, assuming that there won’t be a twist in the tale after his recent performances.
Could Arsenal still persuade Eddie to stay?
Patrick
I’m still not quite there. If be happy if he stayed but wouldn’t be devastated if he left. He is looking so much better but I’m still wanting to see better finishing from him as it will hold him back from being a top level striker – he had 3 chances to show his shooting ability and couldn’t quite find the mark (although they were decent attempts). However, you can’t fault his mentality, work rate and general team play.
Massive turn around this kid has made, he looks alert there is no telling with better service what he could have done.
Kudos Eddie, you’ve bounced back big time
Considering his youth form as good min as Balogun, u-21 england goal scoring out right record holder that he took from Shearer, Carabao cup record and the fact he’s started 15 league games starting at the age of 18 (0 only subs) until now 22 (4 games.) 3.75 starts a season in those 4 years. Tough to say he turned it around. Made a lot of late sub appearances at various points that made a lot of people comfortable spouting negative about him but that is just odd.
Could someone remind me why he doesn’t want to stay?this saga has been going on for so long that I have forgotten the reason!!
I don’t know but I’d assume he wants to play more games
Think it all comes down to game time, he had gotten a run in the team earlier this season ahead of Laca and did absolutely nothing
I think Eddie, to his credit, has been quite clear – he wants game time. He’s getting it now and starting to show some of his potential. If he thinks he will get starts next year, I think he stays as Arteta is on record as saying he wants him to sign.
Doesn’t mean we don’t need a top signing up front though.
The same Eddie that was receiving all sorts of insult from arsenal fans on JA. During d same game.
If you are not watching our live game and u come to JA to read comment on the live game, the arsenal fans comment will make u think we are losing 6 to nothing even while we are winning. Someone even said Eddie is a championship level player with no brain just 10 minutes into the game. Some said Gabriel is sh*t and he still got us d winning goal.
We arsenal fans need to take a chill pill this guys have tried all season to got us to where we are