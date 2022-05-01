Graeme Souness has claimed that Eddie Nketiah was the best player on the field today as Arsenal beat West Ham 2-1, admitting he was ‘amazed’ that we are allowing his contract to run out.

The Gunners are thoroughly expected to be without a senior striker when the season ends, with both Alexandre Lacazette and Nketiah into the final months of their deals, and the latter has really impressed in recent weeks after being thrust into the role.

Laca had to suffer with Coronavirus in recent weeks to give the young striker his chance to stake a claim for more regular playing time, and it is amazing that he has gone for so long with such little playing time, and the manager is the only one to blame for that.

Graeme Souness was full of praise for him after his performance today however, and went as far as to say he was ‘amazed’ that he is being allowed to run his contract down.

‘Arsenal deserved to win the game, Arsenal were a good team today,’ Souness said on Sky Sports (via the Metro).

‘I thought the second half they found another yard, ok it was two defenders who got them the goals, but I still think they deserved to win the game.

‘Nketiah, I thought was the best player on the pitch today.

‘He was always threatening, he had a couple of shots where he came in on his right foot and made the goalkeeper work.

‘You always want him to run forward, stretch the defender. His contract is about to run out and I’m amazed at that, I really am.

‘He will not be short of teams wanting him. I really like him, I thought he was fabulous.’

I’ve been one to praise Nketiah a number of times in the last 12 months, and have been a little miffed at the fact he has had such little opportunity, either coming on too late to properly get into matches or not at all, and I for one am certainly not surprised at his performance today.

It’s actually a shame that he was alone a lot of the time, and deserved a goal for his efforts, but I’m sure he will enjoy a fine career wherever he ends up this summer, assuming that there won’t be a twist in the tale after his recent performances.

Could Arsenal still persuade Eddie to stay?

Patrick