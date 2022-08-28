Pundit and Arsenal fan hits back at critics of celebration

Arsenal fan and football pundit Laura Woods has hit back at Richard Keys and Andy Gray after they criticised the Gunners’ celebration following their victory over Fulham.

Arsenal came from behind to earn a 2-1 win against the Cottagers, and Mikel Arteta’s side was delighted for the win.

They celebrated it loudly at the end of the game with their fans, and it doesn’t seem to have gone down well with Keys and Gray.

However, Woods has hit back at them and claimed football is enjoyed with moments like that.

She tweeted in response:

“Genuinely…what is the point of football if you can’t enjoy it in the moment?

“It’s just a happy team with happy fans who will probably go out tonight & get sh*t faced. That’s the point

“Better not celebrate a goal in case you lose the game either”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Woods has rightly defended us from her fellow pundits, who are probably unhappy about the progress we are making.

We know this is just the start of the campaign, but everyone knows our story and where we are coming from.

We have suffered some criticism for falling behind other teams. Now is the time to enjoy our success even if it is momentary.

