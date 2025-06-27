Pundit argue over whether attacker will join Arsenal or Tottenham

Arsenal are showing strong interest in Eberechi Eze as they plan their next summer reinforcement, with the Crystal Palace star emerging as a serious target.

The Gunners have become consistent title contenders under Mikel Arteta and are looking for players who can increase their creative depth and attacking variety. Eze, who has just helped Palace win the FA Cup, is seen as a player capable of making an instant impact in North London.

The England international’s journey has been remarkable. Released by Arsenal as a teenager, he has fought his way back through the ranks with performances at QPR and now Palace. His technical quality, ability to beat defenders, and goal-scoring threat make him an appealing option for top clubs.

Rivalry heating up with Spurs

Arsenal is not alone in its interest. North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur are also monitoring the midfielder closely. Spurs are hoping to convince Eze that regular playing time and a central role await him under new manager Thomas Frank.

This debate has already sparked reactions in the media. Speaking on Talk Sport, Jason Cundy and Jamie O’Hara had contrasting views on where Eze should go if both clubs make offers. O’Hara argued that Eze wouldn’t start regularly for Arsenal due to the competition from Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, and Martin Odegaard. Cundy, however, countered that Eze is good enough to play over Martinelli and insisted that Arsenal is clearly the better choice for a player of his quality and ambition.

A decision on ambition

Eze’s next step could come down to personal priorities. At Arsenal, he might have to rotate in a highly competitive setup but could compete for major honours. At Spurs, he could become a guaranteed starter but with less certainty around silverware.

Given his development and current form, Arsenal must decide whether to move decisively. Eze has the quality to elevate the squad and offer more options in central or wide attacking roles. If the Gunners truly want him, now is the time to act.

