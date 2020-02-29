Pundit backs Alexandre Lacazette to leave Arsenal in the summer

Former Chelsea player, Craig Burley reckons Alexandre Lacazette will depart the Emirates at the end of this season.

Mikel Arteta has been rotating his attacking options in recent games and Eddie Nketiah has started the team’s last two league games ahead of Alexandre Lacazette.

The Frenchman has just six league goals to his name this season but has managed to score twice in recent games, against Newcastle United and Olympiacos.

However, he has struggled for goals having been the team’s preferred attacker for much of the season with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang asked to play on the left.

Lacazette has been linked with a move away from Arsenal for some time now and Barcelona was said to be keen to sign him last summer. however, he stayed put at Arsenal and he has had to debunk reports that he could leave Arsenal if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Burley reckons that Lacazette could leave as he feels the Frenchman is behind Aubameyang and Nketiah in the pecking order.

He said as quoted by the Express: “I’m going to say there’s a chance for this,” the former Chelsea player said.

“He’s not getting a game, Nketiah’s getting in ahead of him.

“Aubameyang is the top man, even when he’s playing on the left.

“I rate this guy, I think he’s a good player, a very good striker.

“But I think he’ll be saying to Arteta that he’s better than sitting on the bench.

“It’s clear at the moment that he’s not a clear part of Arsenal’s plans.

“It’s hard to convince guys like that to sit on the bench, so I’ll say yeah, he’ll probably leave.”