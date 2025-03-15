Pundit backs Andrea Berta to bring a ‘different skillset and discipline’ to the club

Andrea Berta is set to become Arsenal’s next sporting director, with the club confident that his impact will be so significant that fans will quickly move on from Edu’s departure.

The Brazilian performed exceptionally well in the role before his unexpected exit a few months ago, leaving many supporters puzzled over the reasons behind his decision. During his tenure, Edu played a crucial role in restoring Arsenal to the upper echelons of English football, providing Mikel Arteta with key signings that helped strengthen the squad.

Arsenal had hoped to persuade Edu to remain beyond the current campaign, but his decision to leave was final, and the club was ultimately unable to prevent his departure. His exit had an immediate effect, particularly in the January transfer window, when Arsenal failed to bring in reinforcements to address the squad’s needs.

However, Berta is now expected to take over and begin work in the summer, with fans eager to see what he can bring to the role. Having spent a considerable period at Atlético Madrid, Berta built an impressive reputation through his work at the Spanish club, where he was instrumental in securing key transfers and shaping a competitive team.

The Italian arrives in North London with a wealth of experience, and his appointment has been well received. Former football executive Keith Wyness has spoken highly of Berta’s arrival, expressing optimism about the impact he could have at Arsenal.

Speaking to Football Insider, Wyness stated:

“I think it will be a great signing for Arsenal. With Arteta, you’ve got the start of a very powerful duo.

“As much as Edu was respected, I think Berta will bring a different skillset and discipline. I’d be very encouraged by that if I was a Gooner.”

Berta’s track record at Atlético Madrid demonstrates his ability to build a winning team, and Arsenal will hope he can replicate that success in North London. With his extensive experience and strategic approach to squad building, he has the potential to play a key role in shaping the club’s future and helping it remain competitive at the highest level.