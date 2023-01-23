Pundit backs Arsenal to complete massive English transfer

Declan Rice has been linked with a move to Arsenal as the Gunners continue to improve their options at the Emirates under Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard has proven to be an inspired appointment since he moved to London at the end of 2019 and his side is overachieving this season.

Arsenal could win the league for the first time since 2004 and the club will want to stay at the top for as long as possible, which will require making new signings.

Rice is set to leave West Ham and wants to join a club playing in the Champions League, which makes Arsenal an ideal suitor.

Former Leeds United man Noel Whelan believes it is a deal that could happen because Arsenal does not have a player like him.

He tells Football Insider:

“Arsenal are in a really strong position to negotiate terms. They will be in the Champions League – at least – there’s no doubt about that.

“They don’t really have a player like him. I think he would just add that next level of quality to their midfield and help them stay on top. There could be a swap deal, a player exchange, to get it over the line.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice has been one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League in the last few terms and the World Cup star should add quality to our squad if this deal happens.

However, we must be prepared to break the bank to land the former Chelsea trainee because West Ham will not allow him to leave cheaply.

