Pundit backs Arsenal to fight for the biggest honours over next three years

Rio Ferdinand expects Arsenal to perform strongly across all competitions over the next three seasons and potentially establish dominance following their successful 25/26 campaign. The Gunners secured the Premier League title, ending a 22-year wait, and also reached the Champions League final, where they were defeated in a penalty shootout. Their progress has been widely interpreted as the beginning of a new era under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal’s performances throughout the season highlighted their consistency and ability to deliver in both domestic and European competition. With Pep Guardiola no longer in charge at Manchester City, there is growing speculation that the balance of power in the Premier League could shift. Arsenal are seen by many as strong candidates to become the leading force, supported by their squad depth, tactical stability and continued development under Arteta.

A defining period ahead for Arsenal

Arsenal will now regroup after the World Cup to build on their recent success and maintain momentum across all competitions. Ferdinand believes the club are entering a defining period in their history, with the potential to compete consistently for major honours at the highest level.

Ferdinand’s assessment of Arsenal’s future

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel:

“You’ve got to reflect and look at this. Yes, there’s disappointment and yes, it’s hard to take on the night, to lose on penalties, it’s difficult,” he said on his Rio Ferdinand Presents YouTube channel.

“But you know what? The bigger picture is you’ve won the Premier League. What an achievement that is, 22 years and you’ve got over that hurdle.

“This is a new era now, this is a new team, they’re going to write their own history in the club’s history and I think this is a period of time now, the next three years at least, I think you’re going to be fighting for the biggest honours on the planet.

“Yes, it’s a tough one to take but go back to London and celebrate that Premier League with your fans.”

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