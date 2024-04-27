Pundit backs Arsenal to keep their fine run going with a win against Tottenham

Chris Sutton has backed Arsenal to continue their fine run of form and defeat Tottenham when both clubs meet in the Premier League this weekend.

Arsenal will visit their biggest rivals in what could be the most crucial match of the season for them.

With no room for error left for both Arsenal and Manchester City in the title race, Arsenal knows they have to beat Spurs.

However, Spurs have not played a game in two weeks and are fighting to secure a place in the Champions League, competing alongside Aston Villa.

It’s a tough challenge for them, but they are determined to achieve their European goals and beating Arsenal is a must, both because of their rivalry and their ambitions.

But Sutton thinks Arsenal will win and says on the BBC:

“Arsenal bounced back superbly from their defeat by Aston Villa with wins over Wolves and Chelsea and I am expecting more of the same here.

“They should win this because of the way they are playing and also because I just don’t think Tottenham have been at their best in their past few games, even the ones they have won.

“It will still be really keenly contested, but the Gunners have a great balance in attack and defence and that might give them the edge.

“If Arsenal do come out on top, it would be an enormous win for them in the title race and keep the heat on Manchester City.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Spurs will not be an easy team to defeat, but we have the players and the motivation to visit them and come back with a victory.

