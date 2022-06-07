Pundit backs Arsenal to loan out struggling player so he can get more playing time

Noel Whelan has backed Arsenal if they want to send Nuno Tavares out of the club on loan for a season after his error-prone first campaign at the Emirates.

The Portugal Under-21 international was added to the Arsenal squad because Kieran Tierney is often-injured, and that leaves Arsenal needing cover at their left-back spot.

His first season at the Emirates has been a mixed bag, but he struggled for the most part.

Former Leeds United man, Whelan, believes a lack of consistent match action could be an issue, and he probably needs to leave for a club where he would play consistently to develop his game further.

He tells Football Insider: “Everyone always has an opportunity to come back if they’re loaned out.

“He’s got to show character now and put the performances in to really catch Arteta’s eye. He’s got to go out and prove a point.

“It doesn’t surprise me. He’s had good games, but he’s also had terrible games.

“It’s that inconsistency which has probably forced Arteta’s hand and led him to decide to loan him out.

“If he can have a consistent season elsewhere then he could still be a beneficial asset for Arsenal in the long-term.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tavares is still just 22, and he has his whole career ahead of him. This means he still has time to develop his game further and probably needs to go out on loan in the next campaign to improve his level of performance.

However, we should only send him out if he is going to a club where he can be assured of playing regularly.