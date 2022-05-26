Pundit backs Arsenal to sign coveted Serie A striker

Former Premier League goalkeeper, Paddy Kenny, has backed Arsenal’s pursuit of Victor Osimhen even though he wonders if the striker will be willing to join.

The Nigerian has been one of Europe’s finest young strikers and he was on Arsenal’s radar when he played at Lille in the French Ligue 1, but Napoli beat them to his signature.

He has continued to perform well at the Serie A club and the Gunners have maintained their interest in his signature.

Several other clubs want to sign him and Arsenal’s failure to make the Champions League could be a disadvantage.

But Kenny claims the striker is worth it and his goals record proves so. He tells Football Insider: “That club deserves to be playing Champions League football and this guy, I don’t know too much about him, but he is very highly rated.

“He has an eye-catching goal record as well. I just worry about them getting this guy now they don’t have Champions League football.

“With talks sounding like they are happening that is a reason to be hopeful, it’s promising. Do we will just have to see what happens.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Osimhen has been in stunning form in this campaign and he would be a top addition to our current squad if he joins us.

The former Wolfsburg striker has age on his side, so if we sign him now, he can guarantee up to 8 years of top-level performance.

However, Napoli will want a huge transfer fee before releasing arguably their best striker.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section