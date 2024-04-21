Pundit backs Arsenal to win the title next season “no matter what”

Jamie Redknapp believes Arsenal will be Premier League champions next season, regardless of what happens this year.

The Gunners have been challenging for the league title in back-to-back seasons and are still in contention to win it this year.

However, the competition is tough, with Liverpool and Manchester City also contenders with just a few games left to play.

Last season, when Arsenal challenged for the title, many believed it was a one-off, and not many neutrals gave them a chance to be in contention again this campaign.

However, the Gunners have returned stronger and better prepared this time around. Unlike last year, they have not capitulated, which gives their fans hope that this team is now among the top sides in the league and has a genuine chance of winning top honours soon.

Redknapp has been impressed by their performance and predicts on Sky Sports:

‘I think Arsenal will win the title next year, no matter what happens.

‘I think they’ve got the capability, they’re improving every single year, they’ll add a couple of players in the summer. They’re getting better and better. They’ll be my favourites for next season.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have been improving over the last two terms and some of our players will peak next year, so we truly could win the league.

