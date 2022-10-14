Pundit backs Arteta to make the right selections after snubbing Tierney

Kevin Campbell was surprised to see Takehiro Tomiyasu start for Arsenal against Liverpool at the weekend instead of Kieran Tierney.

The Japanese star has lost his place as the first choice right-back at the Emirates to Ben White, which has kept him on the bench for much of this season.

He played as a left-back against Liverpool, a decision that shocked most fans with Tierney on the bench.

However, it proved to be the right call after he stifled Mohamed Salah, and the Egyptian could hardly do anything in the game.

Speaking about it, Campbell said to Football Insider:

“If I’m honest with you, it was a shock to see him starting. It is not because he is not a good player, it is because Tierney was fit. I thought he would have started.

“Tomiyasu can play multiple positions and he proved that again at the weekend. He did a real number on Salah. It was a good decision from Mikel Arteta.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mikel Arteta has proven to be one of the finest managers around in the short time he has been on the job.

The ex-midfielder is delivering at the helm at the Emirates, and we trust him to keep improving the team.

This will require him to make the right choices, and some of them might seem wrong. We just need to trust him, regardless.

