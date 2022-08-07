Pundit backs major Mikel Arteta team decision

Noel Whelan believes Mikel Arteta has picked the right captain for his Arsenal team after he made Martin Odegaard the permanent armband wearer at the Emirates.

The Norwegian joined the Gunners just a season ago after initially spending six months with them on loan.

Arsenal’s last few captains have had one issue or another, which made them unfit to wear the armband.

This made picking the next skipper a very hard job, but someone had to do it.

Arteta has now made Odegaard the new leader, considering that he has been an exemplary figure on and off the pitch.

Whelan believes he is the perfect man for the job, telling Football Insider:

“He’s someone that will be respected and looked up to by the younger players, and maybe even some of the older guard.

“The way he handles himself on and off the pitch and on the training ground means that he’s obviously a character that Arteta trusts.

“That’s what you do. Give the armband to someone who has the trust and the ear of the whole dressing room, someone who isn’t afraid to have a word here or there.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Odegaard has been one of our best players since he joined the club, and he is already the captain of the Norway national team.

He knows what the responsibilities of the job are, and we can trust him to be one of the best captains we have had in some time.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta would have liked a couple more goals against Palace. Wouldn’t we all!

Please enjoy, share, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids