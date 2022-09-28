Pundit backs Tierney to be unstoppable if he can fix his fitness problems

Alan Hutton believes Kieran Tierney is a player that Arsenal will keep for the long-term, and he would be unstoppable when he can put his injury problems behind him.

The left-back is one of Arsenal’s key players, and he was their main left-back before this season.

His persistent injury problems and the poor form of Nuno Tavares forced the Gunners to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko in the last transfer window.

The Ukrainian has been their main left-back since but Tierney has gotten playing chances too.

He recently suffered a clash of heads while playing for Scotland and had to return to Arsenal earlier than expected.

We do not expect it to be a serious problem, but it raises more questions about his fragile health.

Hutton believes he has been unlucky, but he would get over the many problems.

He tells Football Insider:

“The problem with Kieran Tierney is, because of these wee niggly injuries he’s been in, out and then back in and out again. He’s not really given his body the time to get back to match pace for ten plus games. I think when he gets there he’ll be absolutely fine.

“He’s an outstanding, talented young player. He’s got plenty of time on his hands he just needs to make sure his body is right.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney remains one of our best players, and we cannot get rid of him anytime soon.

The Scotsman is a leader on and off the pitch, and he might get over his injury problems sooner than we expect.

