Pundit baffled by Arsenal’s ‘stomach-churning frustration’ in front of goal

Alan Shearer is puzzled by the abundance of missed opportunities by Arsenal as they actively seek a new striker. While scoring goals has been an issue for Mikel Arteta’s team this season, the problem doesn’t stem from a lack of creative opportunities.

Arsenal boasts some of the most inventive players in the Premier League, consistently generating scoring chances during matches. However, their strikers have struggled to convert these opportunities, resulting in significant setbacks. This trend was evident in the FA Cup game against Liverpool, where Arsenal created several excellent chances but failed to capitalise, ultimately leading to their defeat and elimination from the competition.

Shearer observed the match and highlighted Arsenal’s inability to convert chances as a key factor in their recent setbacks.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“For a little while, I felt like an Arsenal fan; watching their FA Cup defeat against Liverpool was maddening, an exercise in stomach-churning frustration.

“I was on co-commentary duty for the BBC and as each golden chance came and went, the closer I came to turning the airwaves a vivid shade of blue.”

“It took a lot of self-control – and a tongue bitten half to shreds – not to scream.”

Shearer was a top striker in his playing days and knows what a good chance is, so he is spot-on with his suggestions.

We need to find a way to get our frontmen to start scoring more often or buy someone who can do that job.

