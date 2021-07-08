Pundit baffled that Arsenal is even entertaining offers for Smith Rowe

Aston Villa has continued pushing to sign Emile Smith Rowe this summer despite getting repeatedly turned down by Arsenal.

The youngster is seen as a huge part of the Gunners’ future and they are keen to keep hold of him for the coming season.

Villa is insistent on signing him and after having two bids for his signature rejected by the Gunners, they are preparing to make another offer.

Alex McLeish understands that Arsenal will not sell because they want to build their future around the Londoner.

However, he is baffled that the Gunners have continued to entertain offers from their Premier League rivals.

He insists that they have to come out and make it clear that he won’t be sold for any price.

However, if they keep the door open for Jack Grealish’s club to keep bidding it might be that he truly has a price.

McLeish told Football Insider: “It’s amazing. There’s obviously something in the water.

“I would have thought that, with the impact he made at Arsenal last year, Arteta would just say it’s not going to happen.

“But it seems the fact that Villa have raised the bar again in terms of price, something still is in the offing.

“I still don’t know why Arsenal haven’t said: ‘He’s not for sale, go away. He’s part of our future and we’re going forward.’

“I really can’t understand that.”