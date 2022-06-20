Pundit believes £50 million is fair for Arsenal to pay for attacker

Noel Whelan believes it is fair for Arsenal to pay around £50 million for Manchester City striker, Gabriel Jesus because they need a frontman desperately.
The Gunners have lost some key attackers in the last few months and will want to replace them in this transfer window.
Several forwards have been linked with a move to the Emirates, but it seems they have prioritised a transfer for Jesus.
The Manchester City forward will be a good addition to their squad, but the champions want to make the most money they can from his sale.
Arsenal desperately needs more goalscorers and Whelan believes it is fair for them to spend that much on him.
He tells Football Insider: “If they are willing to pay £50 million, that is a real good chunk of money and a return back for a very good player.
“I think if you’re that desperate to get a player in, of that quality, for four years, it is not a bad price to pay for a player of Jesus’ quality.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Jesus has been a good player at City and he could slot in easily at Arsenal if he joins.
This makes him an ideal target and we must be prepared to spend a lot of money on him.
Hopefully, he would score the goals we need to get back inside the top four.
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
No, that’s ridiculous.
Our desperation is showing up
The only thing that ridiculous is Liverpool paying 85m…untested in the EPL…22 ..and u DNT knw what to expect….Jesus is a steal at 50 million…u no what to expect in this inflated market
I’m afraid we’ll end up paying that amount for him but all will be forgotten if he can deliver the goods.he alongside incoming raphinha,martinelli/saka/esr will rip any defence apart.odegaard,tielemans and vieira too.
For me it’s the going rate for any reasonable striker so it’s a fair price. It’s interesting that we are looking also at wide strikers / wingers such as Raphinha as well as out and out number 9’s. There is more than one way to skin a cat. If you look at our two most successful EPL teams last season, as well as many top European teams, goals are often spread pretty evenly across the whole front line, with deep lying strikers and prolific wingers, often switching positions. If you play the roll effectively, as Lacazette was ultimately incapable of doing, you create as many for others as you score yourself. So I’m not as concerned as many if we don’t buy a 25 goal a season man for £100m, as long as collectively we become more prolific.
Now rumoured that Spurs are in for Jesus as well.
That could just be the usual goings-on, gumming up the works, upping the price etc.
Jesus will know that Kane & Son will be difficult to budge, whereas he already knows MA and will be No1 at Arsenal.
Try to resist pressing any panic buttons? City buy Halaand for £50m – they can’t expect £50m for a guy they didn’t bother to play often, even when they had the chance.
But that wasn’t because he’s not good, just that there’s plenty of ways to play football and the traditional striker role is gradually disappearing from the way the top clubs play the game – City has played without a striker and are probably only buying Halaand when they see a really top player become available.
Arsenal would do well to think the same way – buy well or don’t buy at all.