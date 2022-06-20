Pundit believes £50 million is fair for Arsenal to pay for attacker

Noel Whelan believes it is fair for Arsenal to pay around £50 million for Manchester City striker, Gabriel Jesus because they need a frontman desperately.

The Gunners have lost some key attackers in the last few months and will want to replace them in this transfer window.

Several forwards have been linked with a move to the Emirates, but it seems they have prioritised a transfer for Jesus.

The Manchester City forward will be a good addition to their squad, but the champions want to make the most money they can from his sale.

Arsenal desperately needs more goalscorers and Whelan believes it is fair for them to spend that much on him.

He tells Football Insider: “If they are willing to pay £50 million, that is a real good chunk of money and a return back for a very good player.

“I think if you’re that desperate to get a player in, of that quality, for four years, it is not a bad price to pay for a player of Jesus’ quality.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus has been a good player at City and he could slot in easily at Arsenal if he joins.

This makes him an ideal target and we must be prepared to spend a lot of money on him.

Hopefully, he would score the goals we need to get back inside the top four.

