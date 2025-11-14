Pundit believes Arsenal benchwarmer would start if he moves to Liverpool

Jamie O’Hara has expressed the view that Myles Lewis Skelly is unlikely to start for Manchester City, yet he believes there is one major Arsenal rival where the left back would receive immediate playing time if he were to make the move. Lewis Skelly has struggled for minutes at Arsenal this season, largely because Riccardo Calafiori has moved ahead of him in the pecking order at the Emirates. As a result, the youngster now faces the risk of missing out on representing England at the World Cup next year in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Despite his limited involvement, Lewis Skelly remains an exceptionally talented player, and his lack of action merely highlights the depth of quality Arsenal currently possesses. The defence has been the most consistent and effective part of the team, which means the Gunners cannot afford to make rotations without necessity. As long as their defensive unit remains fit, it is difficult for any player outside that established group to break in, leaving Lewis Skelly with limited opportunities.

O’Hara’s View on a Possible Loan Move

There have been increasing suggestions that a loan move may offer the teenager the game time he needs to progress, and O’Hara has now shared his thoughts on the clubs where he might immediately feature. Among Arsenal’s closest rivals, O’Hara believes that Liverpool would provide the most promising opportunity for regular football. Speaking via the Metro, he stated that the teenager would walk into their starting lineup.

O’Hara argued that the current options at Liverpool have not been convincing, which, in his view, opens the door for Lewis Skelly to secure consistent minutes. His assessment reflects both the young defender’s potential and the competitive nature of Arsenal’s current squad, where even highly rated talents must wait patiently for opportunities.

Where Lewis Skelly Could Start

O’Hara was clear in his assessment of where the youngster stands among the Premier League elite. He said, as quoted by the source:

‘Kerkez hasn’t been good enough. Lewis Skelly would start for Liverpool. He does not start for Man City or Arsenal.

Outside of that, it is up for debate. He would start for most Premier League sides.’

His comments underline the growing belief that a temporary move could be beneficial if Lewis Skelly wishes to maintain his development and strengthen his chances of representing England on the global stage.

