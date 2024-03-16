Pundit believes Arsenal has learnt from last season’s collapse

Former Liverpool legend turned pundit Graeme Souness believes that Arsenal squandered the opportunity to win the Premier League title last season, but he commends them for overcoming that setback and using it as motivation for improvement.

Souness highlights that at this stage of the previous campaign, Arsenal began dropping points against teams they were expected to defeat, allowing Manchester City to mount a successful title challenge.

The collapse came as a surprise to many, given Arsenal’s strong start to the season and consistent form throughout much of the campaign. Souness attributes this setback to a lack of experience on Arsenal’s part.

However, in the current season, Arsenal has shown significant improvement compared to the same stage of the previous campaign. Souness is impressed by their progress and how they have addressed the issues that plagued them last season.

He writes in the Daily Mail:

“I am a closet fan of Arsenal. In my professional time they are always a club that oozed class.

“They did bottle the title race last year, there’s no other way of putting it, but they look richer for the experience now. They’re showing no nerves even if they are not on top in a game, they’re playing with freedom and they have quality all over the pitch.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have shown much improvement in this campaign and have momentum in the league and Europe.

This could be a really special season for us as we look to win the title for the first time in 20 years.

Life is good for us Arsenal fans right now

