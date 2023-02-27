Pundit believes Arsenal man is not getting the credit he deserves

Tony Cascarino believes Gabriel Magalhaes does not get enough credit for the terrific job he does for Arsenal as William Saliba is the more celebrated of both centre-backs.

The Brazilian and the Frenchman have formed a solid partnership at the heart of the Arsenal defence, which has seen them help the club to reach new heights.

Mikel Arteta’s men are doing well all over the pitch, but Saliba seems to be more celebrated for his defensive contribution, which Cascarino thinks is unfair to Gabriel.

He writes in The Times:

“In all the excitement about William Saliba’s performances for Arsenal this season, I think people have not given enough credit to his central defensive partner Gabriel.

“The Brazilian is the only outfield player to have played every minute of Arsenal’s league matches so far and I think he has thrived alongside Saliba.

“The task of being the senior partner to a guy who is an outstanding talent but is only 21 has really brought a new maturity to Gabriel’s game.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gabriel is one of the best players at the club, as the defender combines well with Saliba to help us get clean sheets and build from the back.

Football is a team sport; even if we do not always celebrate some players publicly, we know their contributions are significant and one of them is Gabriel.

He is a player we believe can continue to deliver top performances for us in the coming weeks as well.

