Pundit believes Arsenal man is now one of the best in the world

Former Aston Villa and West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker believes Gabriel has now established himself as one of the best defenders in the world.
The Arsenal centre-back has continued to develop impressively and is showing exceptional consistency at both ends of the pitch. His performances have underlined not only his defensive strength but also his growing influence in attack. Gabriel has worked tirelessly to improve every aspect of his game, with the clear ambition of helping Arsenal secure major trophies.
Under Mikel Arteta’s management, he has formed a formidable partnership with William Saliba, a pairing many now consider to be among the best in the Premier League. Together, they have provided the stability and assurance that have become the foundation of Arsenal’s recent success. Their understanding, communication, and discipline have made the team far more difficult to break down, with both players complementing each other’s style of play.
Gabriel’s Influence at Club and International Level
Gabriel’s club form has also been rewarded with regular inclusion in the Brazilian national team, where he has continued to impress on the international stage. His ability to combine physicality with composure has made him a reliable figure for both Arsenal and Brazil.
In midweek, he produced another outstanding display during the Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid. The defender not only scored but also played a key role in ensuring Arsenal kept a clean sheet in a dominant 4-0 victory over one of Europe’s strongest sides. His contribution in both defence and attack demonstrated his growing maturity and importance to the team.
Reo-Coker’s High Praise
Speaking on CBS Sports via Metro Sport, Reo-Coker expressed his admiration for the Brazilian’s performances and highlighted his all-round qualities. He said: “We need to have a conversation about Gabriel and ask if he is now one of the best centre-backs in the world? I think so.
“Look at the role he plays in the final third. What I love about him is he’s got so much desire to get to the ball, whether that be at the back or when he goes up.”
Reo-Coker’s comments reflect a growing consensus within football that Gabriel’s consistency, leadership, and desire have elevated him into the world’s elite. As long as he maintains this level of performance, he will remain one of the most influential defenders in both domestic and international football.
__________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Possibly THE best.
Nigel Reo Coker is absolutely right at the moment Gabriel can be classified as one of the best defenders in world football
On top of that, he’s Arsenal go to man when the ice needs to be broken
I have been hearing from many pundits that he is THE best given how much value he gives to our team on all fronts.
Just needs trophies now to back that up.
He’s been one of the best in the world for at least two seasons now. Saliba always gets the plaudits but Gabriel has been just as good,if not better,particularly last season. I’m glad he’s finally getting the recognition.
What is most impressive about Gabriel is that he wasn’t anywhere near elite when he arrived. He was error prone and impulsive. It’s amazing how much he has developed. I have to give credit to him and the coaches for this improvement.
Spot on Onyango.While he does not have the natural ability of Saliba, he has a ruthless determination to win which is infectious and spurs on his teammates.He may not be the quickest but apart from his involvement in the Haarland goal for City his positional sense has been spot on this season.Against Athletic Madrid he bailed out MSL on two occasions when the youngster was exposed and shut down dangerous situations.He will need to be rested from time to time,but we are now fortunate to have in Calafiori and Hincapie two quality left footed options ,not forgetting Mosquera who fitted in seemlessly as a substitute against the men from Madrid.In terms of value for money, the young Spaniard could turn out to be the bargain buy of the season.