Pundit believes Arsenal man is now one of the best in the world

Former Aston Villa and West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker believes Gabriel has now established himself as one of the best defenders in the world.

The Arsenal centre-back has continued to develop impressively and is showing exceptional consistency at both ends of the pitch. His performances have underlined not only his defensive strength but also his growing influence in attack. Gabriel has worked tirelessly to improve every aspect of his game, with the clear ambition of helping Arsenal secure major trophies.

Under Mikel Arteta’s management, he has formed a formidable partnership with William Saliba, a pairing many now consider to be among the best in the Premier League. Together, they have provided the stability and assurance that have become the foundation of Arsenal’s recent success. Their understanding, communication, and discipline have made the team far more difficult to break down, with both players complementing each other’s style of play.

Gabriel’s Influence at Club and International Level

Gabriel’s club form has also been rewarded with regular inclusion in the Brazilian national team, where he has continued to impress on the international stage. His ability to combine physicality with composure has made him a reliable figure for both Arsenal and Brazil.

In midweek, he produced another outstanding display during the Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid. The defender not only scored but also played a key role in ensuring Arsenal kept a clean sheet in a dominant 4-0 victory over one of Europe’s strongest sides. His contribution in both defence and attack demonstrated his growing maturity and importance to the team.

Reo-Coker’s High Praise

Speaking on CBS Sports via Metro Sport, Reo-Coker expressed his admiration for the Brazilian’s performances and highlighted his all-round qualities. He said: “We need to have a conversation about Gabriel and ask if he is now one of the best centre-backs in the world? I think so.

“Look at the role he plays in the final third. What I love about him is he’s got so much desire to get to the ball, whether that be at the back or when he goes up.”

Reo-Coker’s comments reflect a growing consensus within football that Gabriel’s consistency, leadership, and desire have elevated him into the world’s elite. As long as he maintains this level of performance, he will remain one of the most influential defenders in both domestic and international football.

