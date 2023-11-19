Pundit believes Arsenal should have signed Florian Wirtz instead of Havertz

Jermaine Pennant believes that the signing of Kai Havertz has not worked well for Arsenal, and he suggests that the club should have opted for another German player, Florian Wirtz, instead.

Havertz, who had a challenging time at Chelsea, was an unexpected signing by Arsenal in the last transfer window. Despite scoring a crucial goal in Chelsea’s Champions League victory in 2021, his overall performance in West London did not standout. Many fans were surprised by Mikel Arteta’s decision to bring the attacker to Arsenal.

As predicted by many, Havertz has struggled to make a significant impact at Arsenal. Pennant suggests that the club should have considered investing in Wirtz, an alternative German player, instead of Havertz.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“I think Arsenal should have gone for Wirtz, his footballing IQ is off the charts.

“He’s not a speed merchant but he’s clever on the ball and he seems to always pick the right pass.

“His assists are great, he has an eye for goal and I think he’d be a fantastic addition to Arsenal, he’d fit in perfectly there.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Very few people believed Havertz was a good signing for Arsenal and he is struggling to justify that he is good enough for the team.

The midfielder is running out of time to prove us wrong, and he desperately needs a big moment and good consistent performances.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…