Pundit blames Wenger for problem player that has held back Arsenal

Adrian Durham is back ranting about Arsenal again and this time he is angry at Arsene Wenger for the Mesut Ozil problem at the Emirates.

The German was handed a new bumper deal by the Frenchman in 2018 and since then he has been underperforming for the club.

He frustrated Unai Emery with his lack of effort and the Spaniard was fired. He has also frustrated Mikel Arteta, who after trying his best to get some performance from the former Real Madrid man has now frozen him out of his first-team plans.

The German is a problem that the club is struggling to solve as they cannot find a buyer for him since he will not leave or take a pay cut to join another team.

However, Durham claims that Arsene Wenger is to blame for giving the club this problem.

He even went as far as claiming that the club should stop building the statue of the Frenchman that they are reported to be building at the Emirates.

He said on TalkSPORT: “The other thing we’ve got to talk about is Arsene Wenger’s role in this.

“I do hear they’re working on an Arsene Wenger statue at the Emirates. You know what they should do?

“Stop work right now, because this situation has been created by Arsene Wenger, who gave Mesut Ozil the massive contract.

“That has messed Unai Emery up, it’s affecting Mikel Arteta, it’s affecting Arsenal Football Club and it has effectively lost a lot of people, involved at the football club in a very positive way, their jobs.

“So this is down to Arsene Wenger, for me it’s ruining the legacy. He did a load of good stuff. But statue?

“No, just don’t bother with it, because this is a massive problem for the football club. It’s holding them back.”