Pundit blasts Arsenal over how they have managed contracts

Peter Crouch is the latest individual to criticise Arsenal for how they handle the contracts of their important players.

Crouch was on punditry duty as Arsenal faced Brighton at the Amex and he was speaking in regards to Bukayo Saka’s contract at the Emirates.

The Englishman will be out of contract at the end of next season and the Gunners have been struggling to agree on a new deal with his representatives.

Saka was one of the few shining lights as Arsenal fell to a last gasp defeat at the hands of the Seagulls to dent their hopes of making a European competition next season even further.

Crouch wondered why the Gunners would wait for an important player to run his contract down while offering big-money deals to players who don’t want to be there.

He insisted that whoever was in charge of contracts at the Emirates needs to be sorted because this isn’t the first time something like this has happened.

‘I would be concerned (his contract). It’s happened time and time again at Arsenal – I don’t know who is in charge of contracts at Arsenal but he needs to be sorted’, said Crouch at half time of their game against Brighton on BT Sport as quoted in the Mail.

‘They are giving big, big contracts to players who don’t want to be there and haven’t sorted someone out with immense potential like Saka. Possibly Arsenal’s best player in first half, Crouch added.