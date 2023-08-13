Pundit blasts Arsenal signing who did “nothing you can talk about.”

One Arsenal summer signing who had eyes on him during Arsenal’s match against Nottingham Forest yesterday was Kai Havertz, as most people still try to make sense of his move from Chelsea to the Emirates.
Mikel Arteta sanctioned the big-money move for the German, who is notoriously inconsistent and not many are convinced about what he will deliver at the Emirates.
The Gunners started their season with a 2-1 win against a very stubborn Forest side and most of the players did well for the team to earn the win.
Despite the good start from the team, it is hard to see what Havertz did in the match to suggest he was an important signing.
Former Premier League goalkeeper and pundit Shaka Hislop watched the game and said he does not see where the German made a contribution.
“As anticipated, I’m really not sure what Kai Havertz offers Arsenal in all honesty,” he told ESPN.
“And he stuck with him for the entire game. I can’t think of a single thing that Kai Havertz did of note, never mind making Arsenal better, nothing you can talk about.
“If I’m Arteta, I’m trying to figure out what to do with Havertz because it didn’t make sense to me.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Judging Havertz so soon is harsh, regardless of the price we bought him from Chelsea.
The German is coming into a new club and we need to give him enough time to blend with the rest of the squad and get used to how we play.
Every new player needs time to develop and settle in a new club. Please let’s not get on his back after 5 minutes. Yes, it wasn’t an exceptional performance. But it wasn’t the worst either. He did OK. He still adapting to his new role and the team around him. Give him time!
Someone offered up the shady argument that KH important skills and assignment is to ‘occupy the opposing defenders, causing chaos’ from which our forwards can then feed off from.
Going by that logic, Saka, Martinelli, Trossard, Odegard, Rice etc should be averaging at least 3 shots on target each, from which our XG per match will increase exponentially.
So why then did we have a limp 2nd half, with Saka even barely to beat a single man all match long, talk less take pot shots at Mat Turner of blessed memory?
IMO, MA should shove Harvert inside where he kept Viera, Marquinhos and co. locked away from public view. I will rather we write off a 65million loss right away this August, than have a shambles of a season trying to force square pegs into nonexistent round holes! Wake up MA!
We had a limp 2nd half because our distribution from back to front felt the job was done and slowed the game down. Once again the opposition grew in confidence and scored. After that we were nervous. That had been a problem for decades. It’s the main issue we have and it needs to stop. MA has talked about it and talked about until he is blue in the face. We need to kill a game off by scoring as many as we can. I don’t think ot had anything to do about positioning imo.
Am hoping that this player comes alive in an Arsenal shirt, If the gaffer can do it to Odegaard, why are we doubting him doing the same to the talented German.