Pundit blasts Arsenal signing who did “nothing you can talk about.”

One Arsenal summer signing who had eyes on him during Arsenal’s match against Nottingham Forest yesterday was Kai Havertz, as most people still try to make sense of his move from Chelsea to the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta sanctioned the big-money move for the German, who is notoriously inconsistent and not many are convinced about what he will deliver at the Emirates.

The Gunners started their season with a 2-1 win against a very stubborn Forest side and most of the players did well for the team to earn the win.

Despite the good start from the team, it is hard to see what Havertz did in the match to suggest he was an important signing.

Former Premier League goalkeeper and pundit Shaka Hislop watched the game and said he does not see where the German made a contribution.

“As anticipated, I’m really not sure what Kai Havertz offers Arsenal in all honesty,” he told ESPN.

“And he stuck with him for the entire game. I can’t think of a single thing that Kai Havertz did of note, never mind making Arsenal better, nothing you can talk about.

“If I’m Arteta, I’m trying to figure out what to do with Havertz because it didn’t make sense to me.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Judging Havertz so soon is harsh, regardless of the price we bought him from Chelsea.

The German is coming into a new club and we need to give him enough time to blend with the rest of the squad and get used to how we play.