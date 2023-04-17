Pundit blasts Arsenal’s senior players who are making mistakes

Former Premier League goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has criticised Arsenal’s senior players who are making mistakes as they slip up in the Premier League title race.

The Gunners have had a good season, but the last few weeks have been tough for them, with some essential players making mistakes that have proved costly to the team’s quest.

The game against the Hammers was vital and they needed to win it. Arsenal has a number of inexperienced players in their squad now, but they also have stars who are experienced enough to help the team.

The likes of Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey are old enough to be important leaders in the group, yet they still struggled.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is also an experienced player and was nutmegged for a Liverpool goal in the previous game.

Partey made a silly mistake in the match against West Ham yesterday and Hislop has blasted them.

The former goalie said on ESPN: “It’s, again, senior players making errors in key parts of the park that are costing Arsenal.

“Now, while you can say this is the way Arsenal play, this is way Arteta wants them to play and we’ve sung their praises when they do and they get the rewards for it; at 2-0 up, there’s absolutely no need for Thomas Partey to attempt whatever it is that he was attempting – just in the same way there was absolutely no need for Granit Xhaka to be picking a fight at 2-0 up last week.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need our experienced players to show us they deserve to be considered key group members.

If the players whom others are looking up to perform poorly, it will affect the rest of the team.