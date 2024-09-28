Pundit breaks down Leicester City’s approach ahead of Arsenal match

Arsenal may be the favourites heading into their match against Leicester City today, but it won’t be an easy game for Mikel Arteta’s side. Arsenal have had a strong start to the season, positioning themselves as one of the contenders for the Premier League title, and their fans are confident in their chances.

However, Arteta and his team know they need to approach each game cautiously, taking it one step at a time. Success against Manchester City or other top teams doesn’t guarantee a victory over Leicester, as every opponent presents a unique challenge.

Leicester, while struggling this season, remains a hardworking team eager to improve. They were managed by Enzo Maresca last season, who favoured an attacking style of play, but under Steve Cooper, their approach has shifted. Cooper tends to focus on defensive organisation and resilience, which could make the Foxes tougher to break down for the Gunners.

This change in style will present a different challenge for Arsenal, and they will need to be at their best to secure a win against a Leicester side determined to climb the table.

Arsenal were the defensive team in their last match, but in the game against Leicester, they will face a defensive opponent, as Adrian Clarke explains the Foxes’ style on Arsenal Media:

“Cooper encourages the Foxes to move the ball forward much quicker, as he aims to strike a balance between using his players’ technical quality, while also applying top-fight pragmatism. The priority has shifted from playing out from the back to defensive solidity. Wout Faes has caught the eye, making 12 blocks, the second most in the division.

“In general, Leicester like to keep a solid shape without the ball, before using their talented wide players to spring attacks. ”

Leicester will be tough opponents, but we have all it takes to beat them at home.

