Pundit breaks down why Arsenal do not have a world-class player

Rafael van der Vaart has outlined his view of what defines a world-class player, agreeing with Wayne Rooney that Arsenal do not currently possess one. The Gunners are on course to win the Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup titles this season, and many observers believe their squad contains several individuals worthy of world-class status.

Despite their obvious quality, these players have yet to lead the club to a league title or a major honour in recent seasons. On the pitch, however, they have often demonstrated attributes that supporters argue are sufficient to justify such recognition. Arsenal fans would insist that their team is filled with world-class talents who simply require silverware to validate that label.

Debate Over World-Class Status

At the back, William Saliba has consistently been described as one of the finest defenders in the world, which explains why he was linked with a move to Real Madrid for an extended period. In attack, too, supporters believe there are players capable of being regarded among the elite.

However, Van der Vaart does not share that assessment. He believes the distinction between a star and a genuinely world-class footballer lies in more than technical ability or isolated performances. According to his view, mentality and attitude under pressure are equally decisive factors.

Van der Vaart’s Assessment

As reported by the Metro, he said, ‘Arsenal do not have any world class players – I agree with Wayne Rooney.

‘Perhaps it is better to say that Arsenal have ‘stars’ in their team – they have really good players, but nobody is world class.

‘To be a world class footballer, it’s not just about your performances, you need the attitude on the pitch.

‘When I look at this Arsenal team, they are all ‘Ideal son-in-law’s,’ as we say in Dutch – they can play well but I don’t think any would succeed if they went to Real Madrid because the mentality is much harder and there is a lot more pressure.’

Van der Vaart’s comments add further fuel to the debate surrounding Arsenal’s squad, particularly as expectations continue to rise during a crucial stage of the campaign.