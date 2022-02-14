Pundit calls for rule change after Martinelli sending off

Kevin Phillips admits the referee was right to have given Gabriel Martinelli two yellow cards in the same passage of play against Wolves.
However, he also believes that is a rule that needs to be changed.
Michael Oliver was the ref who sent off the Arsenal attacker after he appeared to commit two fouls in quick succession.
It is one of the strangest decisions football fans have seen in recent times.
However, the referee was not wrong according to the current rules and former Sunderland man, Phillips believe it has to change.
He tells Football Insider: “The ref has done what he thinks is right but sometimes you have to use common sense. It frustrates me even more now as a manager. Having a player sent off for something like that… It can ruin a game.
“Until the letter of the law and the rules change it will always be the same. They should have a re-think in my opinion.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
This decision would always be a controversial one, but as Phillips has rightly said, it is right to the letter of the law.
Hopefully, lawmakers will change it.
However, Arsenal’s players also need to work on their discipline and avoid continuously getting themselves sent off because it could start costing the team quite severely in the race for a champions league spot.
It just needs to be applied fairly to all teams if it’s the law. I wonder how it will work with 2 different players getting a yellow in the same phase of play?
If the law is changed that’s fine but then expect players to take full advantage when a break away is on and players put in multiple yellow card challenges to stop an attack in one phase of play.
Agree with second paragraph. Don’t think the law needs changing although wouldn’t be too much to expect refs to exercise discretion i.e. both need to be blatant yellows rather than borderline. In Martinelli’s case I think, as much as it pains me to say, Oliver got it just about right.
Now that Martinelli’s case has raised the possibility, players will hooefully be more cautious.
The other option would be to whistle.for yellow cards right away rather than play advantage but that of course comes with it’s own set of problems.
Yeah it’s a bit of a difficult one to ref overall.
I’d just hate to see any players getting injured because it’s a tackling free for all in the same phase of play.
Unfortunately, the ref applied the rule as per letter. However, he should ve only given the one, as the first yellow card is precautionary”telling the player if you transgress, you gone” now if the ref didn’t become frustrated, lost his patience, slightly biased, he would have warned and then carded. How many times did he warn/cautioned Marti.
Any referee with good sense of neutrality and balanced game would not have given two yellow cards to one player in two seconds at dieing minutes of a single match. Whatever is the letter, the spirit of the law is harsh and controversial that a neutral/referee should avoid.