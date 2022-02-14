Pundit calls for rule change after Martinelli sending off

Kevin Phillips admits the referee was right to have given Gabriel Martinelli two yellow cards in the same passage of play against Wolves.

However, he also believes that is a rule that needs to be changed.

Michael Oliver was the ref who sent off the Arsenal attacker after he appeared to commit two fouls in quick succession.

It is one of the strangest decisions football fans have seen in recent times.

However, the referee was not wrong according to the current rules and former Sunderland man, Phillips believe it has to change.

He tells Football Insider: “The ref has done what he thinks is right but sometimes you have to use common sense. It frustrates me even more now as a manager. Having a player sent off for something like that… It can ruin a game.

“Until the letter of the law and the rules change it will always be the same. They should have a re-think in my opinion.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

This decision would always be a controversial one, but as Phillips has rightly said, it is right to the letter of the law.

Hopefully, lawmakers will change it.

However, Arsenal’s players also need to work on their discipline and avoid continuously getting themselves sent off because it could start costing the team quite severely in the race for a champions league spot.

Mikel Arteta discusses the Wolves win, referees and red cards