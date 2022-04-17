Pundit casts big doubt over Arsenal’s top four chances

Former Manchester United midfielder turned pundit, Owen Hargreaves has cast doubts over Arsenal’s chances of still making the top four after they and Tottenham lost this weekend.

The Lilywhites were beaten by Brighton earlier in the day and fans expected Arsenal to take advantage of that to move level on points with their north London rivals, with a game in hand.

However, the Gunners were beaten by Southampton to continue their recent poor run of form, which has seen them lose to Crystal Palace and Brighton as well.

Spurs’ loss was a chance to topple them, but Arsenal couldn’t capitalise on it and Hargreaves believes they should beat the last three clubs they have faced if they are serious contenders.

He said on Premier League Productions as quoted by Mirror Football: “Fixture-wise, it’s tough for Arsenal. They struggled against Crystal Palace, Brighton and Southampton.

“They’ve got Chelsea, Man United, West Ham, Leeds and Tottenham coming up. Looking at Arsenal’s fixtures I’m saying no. I know they’re close but if you’re losing and not scoring against Palace, Brighton and Southampton, you’re going to struggle. It’s made it really difficult for them.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Suddenly, all the hopes we had of making the top four are fading before our eyes.

With our injury problems mounting and some of our players failing to hit top form, it is very difficult to be optimistic about this end of the season.