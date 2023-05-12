Pundit certain Arsenal target will be an upgrade to their current option

Gabby Agbonlahor has no doubt that Joao Cancelo is the right fit for Arsenal and believes he will solve their right-back problem.

Cancelo is spending the second half of the season on loan at Bayern Munich after failing to get enough game time at City.

There were rumours that he fell out with Pep Guardiola over playing time, which could mean he will no longer get chances to play for the Citizens when he returns to the club in the summer.

Arsenal has benefitted from signing several players from City in the last year and he might be the next if they agree to sell to the Gunners.

Ben White has been Arsenal’s main right-back, but Agbonlahor believes Cancelo will be an upgrade.

He tells Football Insider:

“I don’t think Man City will want to gift any more players to Arsenal – but Arteta will know him inside out after working with him.

“I think it’d be a great signing.

“They need a right-back. Ben White has had a great season, but if you get Cancelo – you get more quality.

“I’m sure Arsenal would love to get that done if he becomes available.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Cancelo is one of the finest full-backs in Europe and the only reason he struggles to play at Manchester City is because they have so many talented players on their books.

The impact of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus should motivate us to push for Cancelo.

