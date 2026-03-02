Pundit chooses results over performance after Arsenal’s latest win

Arsenal secured a 2-1 victory over Chelsea at the weekend in a contest where they could easily have dropped points, with the Blues making life extremely difficult throughout. While the result strengthened Arsenal’s position, the performance itself was far from straightforward.

David Raya proved instrumental to the outcome, producing several outstanding saves to preserve his side’s advantage. Chelsea, battling for a Champions League place, demonstrated resilience and attacking intent, underlining why they remain such a formidable opponent. Given the stakes for both teams, it was always likely to be a demanding encounter.

A Hard-Fought Victory

Arsenal may have enjoyed the stronger campaign overall and currently sit at the top of the Premier League table, yet this fixture required resolve and composure. With Liam Rosenior having already faced the Gunners twice in 2026 before this latest meeting, Chelsea were well prepared and tactically aware.

The match was closely contested, and there will be a feeling within the Chelsea camp that they merited more from their efforts. Arsenal relied heavily on set pieces to secure their goals, a tactic that once again proved decisive. Despite moments of vulnerability, they showed enough determination to emerge with maximum points.

Focus on the Outcome

Supporters will ultimately take satisfaction from the result rather than the performance. At this stage of the season, when margins are fine and pressure is intense, outcomes carry greater significance than aesthetics.

Robbie Savage echoed that sentiment in his post-match assessment. He said via the BBC, “Five points clear at the top of the league. It doesn’t matter about the performance. It is all about the three points.”

His comments encapsulate the prevailing mindset during a title run-in, where securing victories, regardless of style, is paramount.