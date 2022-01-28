Pundit claims Arsenal are ‘one signing away’ from challenging for PL title

Paul Merson has claimed that Arsenal are just ‘one signing away from being title contenders’, and calls out Piers Morgan as ‘living in the past’ by calling for the head of Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners have endured a tough January, failing to win a single match, which cost us our place in the EFL Cup final as well as seeing us eliminated by Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup.

All may have been forgotten if we could have beaten Burnley in our last outing, which would have seen us go into this break fourth in the Premier League table, whilst having ended our winless run, but the Clarets frustrated us with their solid defending and un-footballing tactics, and we had to settle for a 0-0 scoreline.

Piers Morgan recently called for the manager to be sacked after our torrid run of form, and his comments have earned a reaction from

“Piers Morgan is living in the past saying Arsenal should sack Mikel Arteta if they don’t finish in the top four.

“They’re one signing away from being title contenders next season if they can the goalscorer they need – and they have the money to do it.

“I know where Piers is coming from when they’re playing once a week, and they’re basically out of every competition already this season.

“But this is a young team. This is what you’re going to get. They will play unbelievably one week and then be awful the next.”

Even if we had signed a Vlahovic or an out and out goalscorer, I’m not sure anyone would really be tipping us to challenge for the title next season, but I do agree with Merson’s point about our youngsters, and that the lack of expectation on his job has allowed him to blood that extra experience into the younger crop without much issue.

Are you more on-side of Merson or Piers on this? Could we really be just one major signing away from challenging for top honours?

Patrick