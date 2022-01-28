Pundit claims Arsenal are ‘one signing away’ from challenging for PL title

Paul Merson has claimed that Arsenal are just ‘one signing away from being title contenders’, and calls out Piers Morgan as ‘living in the past’ by calling for the head of Mikel Arteta.
The Gunners have endured a tough January, failing to win a single match, which cost us our place in the EFL Cup final as well as seeing us eliminated by Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup.
All may have been forgotten if we could have beaten Burnley in our last outing, which would have seen us go into this break fourth in the Premier League table, whilst having ended our winless run, but the Clarets frustrated us with their solid defending and un-footballing tactics, and we had to settle for a 0-0 scoreline.
Piers Morgan recently called for the manager to be sacked after our torrid run of form, and his comments have earned a reaction from
“Piers Morgan is living in the past saying Arsenal should sack Mikel Arteta if they don’t finish in the top four.
“They’re one signing away from being title contenders next season if they can the goalscorer they need – and they have the money to do it.
“I know where Piers is coming from when they’re playing once a week, and they’re basically out of every competition already this season.
“But this is a young team. This is what you’re going to get. They will play unbelievably one week and then be awful the next.”
Even if we had signed a Vlahovic or an out and out goalscorer, I’m not sure anyone would really be tipping us to challenge for the title next season, but I do agree with Merson’s point about our youngsters, and that the lack of expectation on his job has allowed him to blood that extra experience into the younger crop without much issue.
Are you more on-side of Merson or Piers on this? Could we really be just one major signing away from challenging for top honours?
Patrick
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
Proper DM would go a long way
Can’t fault PM for his optimism but even if Edu
was able to convince DV to make the switch to
NL this window Arsenal would still be a few players
short of seriously competing for the EPL title.
Now if by some unexpected stroke of divine
intervention happens over the next 72 hours and
AFC is able to bring in J David, Ruben Neves, D
Zakaria and N Mazzaroui then Mr. Merson might
be on to something for next years potential title
charge.
Unfortunately I give the likelihood of that scenario
being the equivalent of either Edu or MA having a
bad hair day. Just won’t happen.
Merson has been on the sauce again…
I think our starting 11 is not far of, when all availble, to be able to compete with any team put in front of them in PL. Which for me means they would have a good chance on paper for a top 4 finish.
Our problem is that we are paper-thin in the depth of our squad as we have seen recently. If we qualify for European football next season it will hurt us big time in our PL efforts with the current squad we have.
We have very little coverage or depth in midfield, we have not much cover at right-back, we are thin at CB (as soon as White or Gabriel are inured we are vulnerable, and we have no strikers to speak of.
If you play European football you need much more depth than we have and if you play CL you nearly need two competitive teams. We are far away from having two starting 11s capable of competing for agaisnt CL caliber opposition and against the top 8 PL opposition.
Non of these shortcomings will go away with doing away with MA.
A proper DM & Goal Scoring CF
Get these 2 positions sorted along with Saliba return then we have a squad to continuously challenge for top4 and high every season.
I think Mikel has a problem with man management of players and big characters. It’s called ego and maybe he is right in some of his decisions but Matteo, Dino, Saliba & Torreira would do better than what we have tbh.
Sell Xhaka, Sign Neves.
DM – Bissouma
CF – Johnathon David
We need more midfield options as we see so things even more so Calum is gone to cover!