Pundit claims Arsenal are ‘too good’ to play with the handbrakes on

Paul Merson has suggested that Arsenal are too good to be playing it safe, backing the Gunners to steam roll opponents if they are given greater freedom on the pitch.

Arsenal’s issues have begun to surface in recent weeks, and they have been confined almost exclusively to the Premier League. The Gunners are without a win in their last three league matches, dropping seven points during that spell. Their attacking play has lacked penetration, reflected in the goalless draws that came before the home defeat to Manchester United. Arsenal have too often fallen into predictable patterns, making life comfortable for opponents.

This downturn has coincided with a dip in form among some of the team’s key creative figures. Martin Ødegaard is enduring one of his most difficult periods at the club, Bukayo Saka has gone 13 appearances without a goal, and Eberechi Eze has struggled to find continuity in the side.

Merson urges Arsenal to take more risks

Speaking recently on Sky Sports, Merson likened Arsenal’s current approach to Gareth Southgate’s England, but argued that Arteta’s side should be cutting loose against teams willing to engage them.

“Watching Arsenal at the moment is a bit like watching England under Gareth Southgate,” Merson said. “The handbrake was half on and half off. If I was Arsenal manager looking back, I would have made the game against Nottingham Forest a gung ho football match and backed the quality to come through.

“One win and one defeat is better than two draws. It is risk versus reward and sometimes you have to take risks to win games. With the team Arteta has got, he needs to release the handbrake and let them go steam roll teams. However, they just try to nick a goal here or there to win 1-0, and they are too good for that.”

League challenges still to be solved

The same concerns have not applied in other competitions, where Arsenal have continued to look expressive and free flowing in attack. League fixtures often present different challenges, however, with less space available and games tending to become more chaotic.

Arteta and his players must find solutions quickly and rediscover their cutting edge. The league title will not be decided in February, but building a healthy points total now will be vital ahead of the run in.

Arsenal have the quality. The challenge is finding the right balance between control and ambition.

