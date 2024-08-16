Pundit claims Arsenal “brilliant defensive set-up” is even better with Calafiori

Most of us Gooners forget how fortunate we were last season to have our top defenders, William Saliba and Gabriel, injury-free. When Saliba suffered a season-ending injury in the 2022–23 season, Arsenal’s title charge came to an end since they were unable to maintain their quality performances in the Premier League run-in.

Last season, Saliba and Gabriel thrived as a partnership in Arsenal’s central defence, producing one of the best and strongest defences in the league, surrendering the fewest goals (29) and helping the team keep the most clean sheets (18), which was only possible because the duo remained injury-free.

Well, the new season kicks off this weekend, and the Arsenal defensive pair hopes to maintain their physical level and pull off another injury-free season. However, one can never plan for injuries; they just happen. Even so, with Ricardo Calafiori’s signing and Jurrien Timber’s return from injury, are the Gunners adequately protected against injury?

Danny Murphy appears to believe Arsenal are no longer concerned about their defence; he says Arsenal were fortunate that their defenders did not sustain injuries last season, but they now have a solid defensive setup that should see them through the 2024–25 campaign.

“Arsenal look really settled, they are powerful and they have a brilliant defensive set-up that has been improved further by Calafiori,” Murphy told the BBC. “They needed him because Gabriel and Saliba got through last season without being injured, which is very unusual. I am absolutely certain of Calafiori’s quality too, because I have seen him play live twice and he was brilliant each time.”

From Murphy’s words, I can’t help but feel confident in this Arsenal defence; however, I’d be hopeful if Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta embraces squad rotation, a move that may see him avoid injury to his defence, or if it can be simple for one defender to fill in for the other as all defenders will be accustomed to playing in the system.

Darren N

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…