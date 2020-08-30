Pundit claims Arsenal duo have played their last game in famous shirt

Clinton Morisson has claimed that both Matteo Guendouzi and Mesut Ozil have played their last games in an Arsenal shirt, despite the latter being tough to shift.

The pair were both given a chance to prove their worth when the new manager was appointed back in December, with the former German international starting every league match up until the Coronavirus pandemic hit.

Guendouzi was rotated throughout the campaign, but found himself frozen out following his second spat with the manager after his altercation with Neal Maupay of Brighton, and was even forced to train alone.

According to reports, Guendouzi has since been offered out to numerous clubs, but so far we have not been able to secure his exit.

Morisson claims that neither of the above will find themselves back playing for the side however, despite Arteta’s earlier comments.

“I don’t think we will ever see Guendouzi or Ozil again for Arsenal,” he told Radio 5Live.

“I think they will be trying to get rid of both of them. Ozil will be hard to shift, though.”

The manager seems to claim that everybody has a chance to show what they can do on the pitch, which was believed to be pointed at Ozil or Guendouzi, but with Mo Elneny having played yesterday, as well as in the friendly with MK Dons during the week, he could well be the man set to get another chance.

“I have been really clear that everybody starts from zero all the time in football,” said Arteta.

“What you did two weeks ago or two years ago doesn’t really matter.

“It’s what you are able to contribute to the team now. Everybody is going to have the same opportunities.

“They’ll have to show with their performances and their attitude that they are better than their teammates or somehow contributing to what we want to achieve this season.”

Has our recent successes without the duo of Ozil and Guendouzi limit their chances of breaking back into the side?

Patrick