Pundit claims Arsenal is “boring” and they need new signings

Frank McAvennie believes Arsenal looks boring when they play and they need to add another player to their squad in this transfer window.

The Gunners have been very busy in it trying to add as many players as possible to their squad.

The likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira have joined their squad recently.

These players did well in pre-season, and Arsenal has clearly improved because of their performances.

However, McAvennie has not been impressed and he believes they still need some new signings to make them even better.

He tells Football Insider: “When you watch them it’s just boring.

“Sometimes you look at Man City and they’re great and then you turn on to Arsenal and you think here we go again.

“That’s the way they’ve been recently so maybe they need to sign another one or two.

“They were letting goals in too easily at the back end of last season.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

While we could still make an addition to our squad if it’s in our plans, our current performance is not boring.

Our preseason matches were exciting to watch and the likes of Jesus and Bukayo Saka caught the eye with how they performed.

If they can do that well in the campaign proper, we will be in good shape at the start this weekend.