Pundit claims Arsenal needs Mesut Ozil in the current situation

Mesut Ozil has been frozen out of the Arsenal first team since the return of football as he has failed to impress Mikel Arteta in training.

The German had been one of the club’s most important players before he signed his current deal in 2018.

He has failed to recapture the form that prompted the Gunners to hand him the bumper deal.

Mikel Arteta gave him chances to get his spot on the team back, but he still didn’t do more than he was doing before and the Spaniard seems to have given up on him.

Arsenal struggled in their latest game against Aston Villa. The relegation strugglers defended very deep and the Gunners couldn’t even muster a shot on target.

Tim Sherwood watched the game and claimed that when the Gunners face such a situation, they need a player like Ozil to create chances for them.

“When the teams sit back like that you need guile, you need someone who’s got imagination, who’s got vision – you need Mesut Ozil,” Sherwood told Premier League Productions via Express Sports.

“Mesut Ozil is at the football club, where is he? That’s the player they need.

“That’s what you need, he needs him. He’s almost cutting his nose off to spite his face.

“He’s seeing him every day in training so he’s obviously not producing. I don’t think Mikel’s that stupid to leave him out if he’s showing the right attitude – he’s obviously not.

“But let’s face it, they are 10th, it’s the lowest finish since 1995 when they finished 12th.”