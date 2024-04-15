Pundit claims Arsenal set to sign top Newcastle star (or two) “Just letting you know”

Bruno Guimaraes will join Arsenal in the summer, according to Jamie O’Hara on talkSPORT.

The Gunners plan to bolster their midfield this summer. Arteta is believed to be looking for another midfielder to join his squad and play alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard.

With a number of great midfielders linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium, it’s been difficult to predict who will come. However, Jamie O’Hara believes Guimaraes might be the midfielder that Arsenal are aiming for.

While discussing Newcastle’s FFP concerns, which may force the club to sell players, O’Hara reiterated the possibility that the Magpies will have to part ways with either Alexander Isak or Bruno Guimaraes. He claims that Guimaraes was set to transfer to the Emirates Stadium. He said on talksport, “We will give you £60 million for him (Isak). We will take him off your hands. Bruno will go to Arsenal as well. Just letting you know. You have to regroup next season. You will stay up.”

Guimaraes is a player Arsenal is quite familiar with; they were interested in signing him in the months running up to 2022, but Newcastle beat them to the deal. They must have been closely monitoring him, as the Sun suggests they’re ready to challenge Manchester United for his services. PSG and Real Madrid are also interested in his services.

The Brazilian has sparkled in the Premier League, and Newcastle fans would be disappointed if he left, but for the Gunners, getting him on board would be a transfer masterstroke.

The concern may be how much they pay for him, given that he has a reported £100 million release clause — do they have to spend that much?

