Jamie Redknapp has claimed that Arsenal are now ‘slight’ favourites over Tottenham to land the fourth and final Champions League spot after their win over Chelsea last night.

The Gunners joined their noisy neighbours on 57 points with that win at Stamford Bridge last night, with both sides now having played the same amount of matches, with both having just six matches left to try and win the race for fourth.

Last night’s win ended a run of three straight defeats which had seen us lose our odds-on favouritism to return to the Champions League, but we now have reason to believe we could well return to the elite European competition.

Jamie Redknapp agrees, and claims we could well even be most likely to do so after our win, despite still sitting fifth in the table on goal difference.

Redknapp said live on Sky Sports television coverage of last night’s encounter (via Football.London): “He (Arteta) changed the system today, swapping from a four to a three at times, but it was a massive result. There is no underestimating how big this result is and gaining that momentum.”.

“They have some really tough games coming up with Manchester United at the weekend, and Tottenham Hotspur also, but it gets them right back up there, and they could be the slight favourites now in the race for the top four.”

I’m certainly not getting ahead of myself in thinking that we will get over the line, especially with more tough fixtures against Man United and West Ham coming up inside the next week, as well as having to go away to Tottenham where the fourth spot could well get sewn up depending on other results.

We have to do as the old cliche says and take every match at it comes, and analyse our situation as we get down the nitty gritty matches, but at this point there are too many variables.

What the win does mean is that we know we will claim fourth if we can win all of our remaining matches, but as we know, that will be no easy task.

Do you agree that the win now makes us the most likely winners in the race for fourth?

Patrick