Pundit claims Arsenal spent £150m on unfinished products

Chris Sutton has given an appraisal of Arsenal’s summer signings and the former Celtic striker believes that they have spent on players that aren’t at the required level just yet.

The Gunners have splashed £150m on the likes of Ben White, Aaron Ramsdale, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Martin Odegaard.

These players are all under 24 and it seems Arsenal is deliberately targeting younger players.

But they are struggling right now and their squad needs players who can come in and start making an impact immediately.

The club’s owners will feel they have listened to their fans and invested as much money as they can into the squad.

However, Sutton said they have simply thrown money at players who will not be useful to them in the short term.

He says none of Arsenal’s signings gives you the feeling that they have landed a game-changer, not even White.

He then admitted that it isn’t easy for them to attract top players now because of how poorly they have been performing.

He writes on his Daily Mail column: “You’ve ended up as the top spenders in England. I make it just over £150million. For that you’ve got Ben White (£50m), Martin Odegaard (£31.5m), Aaron Ramsdale (£25m), Albert Sambi Lokonga (£15m), Nuno Tavares (£7m) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (£19.8m).

“They’re all decent players, don’t get me wrong. Tomiyasu, who joined on deadline day, is a nice signing. He’s only 22 and he can play at centre back, right back or right wing back, so he gives you options.

“But that list of names doesn’t give me that oomph — that sense that this is a game-changer. None of them are the finished product. Not even White who, at £50m, is a very big investment.

“Part of the problem with Arsenal is how do you attract the best of the best when you finished eighth in the Premier League last season and you’re currently bottom?

“Players like Ronaldo don’t go for that. They go for clubs who are proven to be competitive and that’s not Arsenal of late.”