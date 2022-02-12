Noel Whelan believes that Bukayo Saka could endure a tough summer if Arsenal fail to finish in the top-four.
The youngster has been amongst our best performers since breaking into the first-team at the age of 17, and before the age of 20, he was voted as Arsenal’s Player of the Year for the 2020-21 season and had earned himself a place as a regular in the England senior side.
His progress this season may have been overshadowed by some of his team-mates, but he is enjoying a fine campaign with six goals and four assists from his 20 PL appearances thus far.
Former PL boss Whelan claims that he is set to come under pressure from his agents if his side fail to manage to earn passage into the Champions League, with some of our rivals having been credited with an interest in his signature.
“Saka’s had such a quick rise at Arsenal over the past three seasons,” Whelan told the Football Insider. “He has become a hugely important player and commodity for them.
“Saka will not want to leave Arsenal, he will desperately want to get them into the Champions League this season.
“But there will be pressure from his agent. There will be whispers and people talking because teams in the Champions League will want a player like Saka in their side.”
There is nothing that I’m seeing or hearing from Saka that tells me he would be swayed by any interest from our rivals just yet, and our progress in recent seasons should be enough to keep both him and our other young future stars happy at the Emirates.
I’m not naive enough to think that will remain the case in the long-term however, should we continue to fail to break back into the Champions League, but this summer shouldn’t be much of a big deal, but with just two years remaining on his current deal come the end of the term, we may well want to look at extending his terms in order to protect our interests and assure him of his importance to the club with another wage increase.
Do you think Saka could be persuaded to consider a move to one of our rivals this summer?
Patrick
Stop trying to ramp up pressure whelan!
Arsenal will finish in top four and none of the youngsters will be going anywhere.
We worry about Top 4 then contracts. He wants to get Arsenal into the champions league and he knows now with all his power he has a massive chance of achieving that this season.
In doing that we then surround him with players on par with his level with champions league football at The Emirates once again.
We are only a few signings away from a real challenge In the league title, even more quicker than we think of we manage to secure Top4.
Cmon Arsenal. Can feel me getting pumped up writing this as we won’t get a better chance.
Whelan’s an idiot. Why would Saka be under pressure internally or, externally by his agent ? You might as well go the whole hog and say that any supposed failings on behalf of arsenal will unnerve him.
What Whelan is really saying is he, like a lot of arsenal detractors don’t feel we deserve a player like Saka and compared to other teams such as city, United, Liverpool or Chelsea, we are the poor relations that can’t offer him the success they can. Sure he might swathe into the champions league but it will be on the back of a team who, with their heavy financial backing and a team already well equipped and experienced in this competition and the league. Saka wouldn’t be winning the CL on his own merits but simply being one of a supporting cast.
Yeah his agent would tout a move based on development but to everyone else it would only ever be about the the agents “financial” development.
Whelan and others would love to see all our best players go elsewhere so he would be set up for the next dig at us which would be “Arsenal are so poor, they can’t retain talent”, despite him trying to whisper them away with his foolishness.
As I’ve said before much of those footballing has-beens had little to offer the game in their play time and have nothing to offer it nowadays. Other than taking money under false pretences by claiming to be knowledgeable about the game and its many nuances