Pundit claims Arsenal target is a taller faster version of Mesut Ozil

Former Liverpool forward turned pundit Don Hutchison has hailed high-profile Arsenal target, Kai Havertz as a faster version of Mesut Ozil.

Havertz has been linked with a move to Arsenal and a host of other Premier League teams ahead of the next transfer window.

The German will be a hot property when the transfer window reopens, and he has continued to enhance his reputation as the German League restarted two weekends ago.

He has scored in the two fixtures that he has played for his side so far and continues to deliver performances that are beyond his age.

Hutchison is the latest individual to sing his praises, and he even claimed that the youngster is a “Taller, faster version of Mesut Ozil”.

He claimed that the player is too good for Bayer Leverkusen before backing him to enter the first team of most elite European teams.

‘I think he’s far too good for Leverkusen. I think he goes to the very biggest clubs in Europe and I think he walks into most sides,’ he told ESPN FC.

‘He’s certainly got to fight for his place but the talent’s there at 20 years of age.

‘The one player I would liken him to is a taller, faster version of Mesut Ozil. I think he plays off the left-hand side, through the middle, he’s predominantly left-footed, he’s very silky, easy on the eye.

‘So again, yes Liverpool would be a great fit, but even Barca rate him that highly they are willing to trade three players for him.’