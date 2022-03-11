Ray Parlour has claimed that Arsenal amongst others will be enquiring about Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford this summer, with him supposedly unsettled at present.

The England international is claimed to be ‘considering his future’ after being left out of the club’s recent defeat to Man City, on top of having played a limited first-team role under Ralf Rangnick this term.

Marcus Rashford is considering his future. He's concerned about his lack of game time, source close to Man Utd forward tell me – he's always been professional but he wants clarity. 🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC His current Manchester United deal runs out in June 2023. pic.twitter.com/nYOvGld4W0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 7, 2022

He will likely be nothing short of offers if there is no change in his stance going into the summer window, and he could well be eyed as a potential option to cover any of our four attacking roles, although his purchase could well take up a strong chunk of our budget, which may prove an issue with an out-and-out striker believed to be top of our wishlist.

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour has claimed that he would love to see him come to the Emirates however, and insists that we would be amongst those enquiring about his summer in the coming window.

Parlour told TalkSport listeners(via HITC): “I am sure lots of clubs will be enquiring about Marcus Rashford if he was available in the summer. Certainly Arsenal, I would love him to come to Arsenal.”

I’m not sure Rashford would be considered strongly for the central role in our side, although he could be one of the two that we need for the role, with him able to play as a false nine similarly to Roberto Firmino of Liverpool, Kai Havertz at Chelsea or like any of those leading the line for Man City over the past 18 months.

Do you believe we should make Rashford a priority signing this summer if available?

Patrick

