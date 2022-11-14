Pundit claims Arsenal’s defence is the ‘real strength behind their success’

Garth Crooks has claimed that Arsenal’s back line is what has made the difference in guiding us to sit top of the Premier League table at present.

The Gunners hold a five-point lead over Manchester City going into the World Cup break, with the division not returning to action until Boxing Day, and while many of our players have come in for praise in helping our amazing run of results, Crooks has claimed that it is our defence who deserves much of the credit.

While the pundit claimed that French defender William Saliba was not at his best this weekend, he moved to praise his defensive partner whilst singling our our defence as a whole for impressive run of results.

“Last week it was William Saliba who received the plaudits for an excellent performance against Chelsea,” Crooks claimed in his regular column for the BBC. “However, against Wolves, the Frenchman looked a little vulnerable and needed Gabriel to get him out of one or two rather tricky situations.

“It’s always a good sign that, when one player is having a difficult time, his partner can raise his game and fill the void. Quite apart from Gabriel’s performance, Arsenal’s defensive line-up is the real strength behind their success.”

Saliba has reaped his fair share of praise since the campaign begun, but players all over the pitch are worthy of being singled out for various reasons. Confidence in your backline and goalkeeper does allow more freedom for more attacking players however, and I could understand why you need a strong defence to build a team around.

Do you agree with Garth that our defence has been the building block for our form?

