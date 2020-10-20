Pundit claims Celtic manager will not be happy with this Tierney decision

Alan Hutton has told Football Insider that Celtic manager, Neil Lennon will not be happy that he was denied the services of Ryan Christie while Arsenal was able to call on Kieran Tierney for their Premier League game against Manchester City.

Both players had been forced to self-isolate after Stuart Armstrong tested positive for Covid-19 while they were all on international duty.

Arsenal battled to ensure that Tierney returned to London in their bid to get him to play their next game against Manchester City.

The former Celtic man finally returned to London and he played in the City game.

However, Christie missed the Old Firm derby against Rangers and Celtic lost the game 2-0 with several of their players missing the match due to covid-19 related issues.

Hutton told Football Insider: “He’ll be absolutely raging, if I was him I’d be gutted, especially seeing Tierney play.

“The rules are a bit all over the place. It’s very difficult to try and figure it out from one area of the country to the next. It doesn’t surprise me he wasn’t able to play.

“What can you do? It’s kind of rules that are out of his hands, it’s not something that he can do but you have to deal with it and this is why you have a big squad. You have a squad of players where there’s a chance, an opportunity, for you to come in and do well.

“A lot of them didn’t so Neil Lennon is going to have to revert to bringing these boys back in as soon as possible.”

Despite the presence of Tierney, the Gunners still lost the game 1-0 to the Citizens.