Pundit claims coveted Arsenal target will not fit in at the Emirates

Darren Bent has discouraged Arsenal from making a move for Chelsea winger, Willian as the Brazilian might not fit in at the Emirates.

Willian is a target of Arsenal ahead of next season as he looks set to leave Chelsea on a free transfer.

He will be out of a contract at the club after the FA Cup final and if they cannot reach an agreement by that time, he can sign for another team.

Arsenal and Tottenham are two big sides looking to land him and Bent believes that he will be making the wrong move if he joins the Gunners.

The former Tottenham striker reckons that the winger will struggle to get game time at the Emirates due to the fact that the Gunners look well-stocked in attack.

Adding that if Arsenal did sign him, it might affect the development of the likes of Gabriel Martinelli.

“I think Spurs would be in for him with the whole Mourinho factor, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Arsenal were interested – they want all of Chelsea’s leftovers… this is one I’d actually take, though!” Bent told talkSPORT.

“But, you look at Arsenal’s front line and they’ve got Gabriel Martinelli, Nicolas Pepe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah, Bukayo Saka… there are quite a few there so he might not suit Arsenal.

“He might not get as much game time and signing him could also stunt the growth of a player like Martinelli.

“But as far as Spurs, he’d fit right in there.

“Their right-hand side has been a problem, they’ve tried Steven Bergwijn and they’re tried Lucas Moura out there and its hasn’t quite worked.

“But if you now go Willian, Harry Kane and Heung-min Son, that changes the whole dynamic of that team going forward.”