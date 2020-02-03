Pundit claims drawing with Burnley means Arsenal could be going backwards

Talksport pundit questions whether Arsenal is going backwards under Mikel Arteta.
Arsenal suffered a setback in their unlikely bid to end this season inside the top four when they were held to a goalless draw by Burnley yesterday.
Mikel Arteta had prepared his team for a tough away day by refusing to water the pitch for their training, however, Arsenal still struggled to break the hosts down after missing two glorious chances in the opening half.
That draw means Arsenal has drawn four of their last five matches in all competitions and leaves Mikel Arteta winless in his last four Premier League games.
This run of form has got Talksport’s Chris Darwen to question whether the Gunners are moving backwards under Arteta.
He claimed that Burnley is a team that Arsenal always beat and the fact that they failed to get a win over the line shows they may be regressing.
He said: “Now, considering Arsenal always win at Burnley nowadays, is this the first sign they are going backwards under Mikel Arteta? Admittedly, the Gunners were as guilty as Rodriguez for some very ropey finishing, but still – is it any better than before?”
So, it is not just some Arsenal fans that are drawing a ridiculous conclusion from a single game. Of course it does not mean they are going backwards. There is not a single team in world football that does not have a bad day, not even Liverpool.
But it is Talksport and they just love to have a dig at Arsenal no matter the circumstances.
I looked at the stats before the game I saw that arsenal always win against Burnley no matter how bad they are.
Arsenal should have won yesterday but arteta’s obsession with underperforming senior players will undo his good works, he completely handicapped us yesterday most of his decision was woeful to say the least
What can a manager do when your strikers miss so called sitters….do you want him to go and score those goals himself.
@Morgan Arsenal strikers didn’t miss sitters yesterday, Arsenal had only one decent chance all game and it was David Luiz pass to aubamayang, he should have scored but he didn’t, does that mean we shouldn’t have created another chance, in case you didn’t remember, burnley created clear chances than us yesterday. All what we needed yesterday was for him to bring Ceballos Pepe in and we could have won but no he instead brought in wilock, I mean who does that wilock instead of ceballos, why pay such amounts to loan him if you are not going to use him and as if that’s not enough he left Pepe on the bench and introduced Nketiah in the 88th minutes lol, I love that we brought in arteta and am going to give him chance to prove himself but his team selection have to be better.
Didn’t watch burnley. But happy to have rocked United Beautifully and also massively improved gameplay in the other few games of his. So it’s def an improvement on emery. Might have just been an early honeymoon phase. Time will tell
Arteta got his formation wrong. I believe with the right formation we would have won against Burnley.
Ozil and Lacazette should have been dropped.
Aubameyang..
Saka, Martinelli, Pepe..
Xhaka, Torreira..
A. M-Niles, Luiz, Mustafi, Bellerin..
Leno.
I believe this formation would have won us the game.
hes new….joined the club halfway
hes still trying to test new systems and get to know his players strength
it takes time to change the style
this is why he needs the summer pre season