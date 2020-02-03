Pundit claims drawing with Burnley means Arsenal could be going backwards

Talksport pundit questions whether Arsenal is going backwards under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal suffered a setback in their unlikely bid to end this season inside the top four when they were held to a goalless draw by Burnley yesterday.

Mikel Arteta had prepared his team for a tough away day by refusing to water the pitch for their training, however, Arsenal still struggled to break the hosts down after missing two glorious chances in the opening half.

That draw means Arsenal has drawn four of their last five matches in all competitions and leaves Mikel Arteta winless in his last four Premier League games.

This run of form has got Talksport’s Chris Darwen to question whether the Gunners are moving backwards under Arteta.

He claimed that Burnley is a team that Arsenal always beat and the fact that they failed to get a win over the line shows they may be regressing.

He said: “Now, considering Arsenal always win at Burnley nowadays, is this the first sign they are going backwards under Mikel Arteta? Admittedly, the Gunners were as guilty as Rodriguez for some very ropey finishing, but still – is it any better than before?”

So, it is not just some Arsenal fans that are drawing a ridiculous conclusion from a single game. Of course it does not mean they are going backwards. There is not a single team in world football that does not have a bad day, not even Liverpool.

But it is Talksport and they just love to have a dig at Arsenal no matter the circumstances.